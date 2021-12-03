 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs tops Mater Dei
John Burroughs topped visiting Mater Dei 65-53 Friday.

Will Gurley led John Burroughs with 24 points, while Trevor Reed finished with 16 and Anand Dharmarajan added 13. Jacob Patton led Mater Dei with 16 points and Cameron Haag added 11.

John Burroughs (2-0) hosts Clayton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mater Dei (2-3) goes on the road to play Alton Marquette on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

