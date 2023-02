The leading scorers for John Burroughs were Owen Walther (15), Ramzi Salem (12), Will Chapman (11) and DJ Johnson (10). Kevin Henson led the way for DuBourg with 8 points.

John Burroughs (16-6) goes on the road to play Principia on Friday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (2-16) plays at home against Affton on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.