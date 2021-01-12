Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Principia

John Burroughs triumphed over Principia 68-27 Tuesday at Principia.
The leading scorers for John Burroughs were Ramzi Salem (15), Trevor Reed (14), Anand Dharmarajan (11) and Will Chapman (10). Xavier Da-Silva was the leading scorer for Principia with 15 points.
John Burroughs (1-1) plays at home against MICDS on Friday at 7 p.m. Principia (0-1) will host Valley Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
