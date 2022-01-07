 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Joplin downs Francis Howell
Recap: Joplin downs Francis Howell

All Wright had a game-high 35 points to lead Joplin to a 69-60 win over visiting Francis Howell Friday.

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Vikings loss to Joplin. The Vikings made only 4-11 (36 percent), while Joplin connected on 18 of 27. Also finishing in double figures for Joplin was Always Wright with 23 points. Gabe James led Francis Howell with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Joplin was Terrance Gibson (9).

