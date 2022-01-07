Recap: Joplin downs Francis Howell

-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
Daily performances
All Wright had a game-high 35 points to lead Joplin to a 69-60 win over visiting Francis Howell Friday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Vikings loss to Joplin. The Vikings made only 4-11 (36 percent), while Joplin connected on 18 of 27. Also finishing in double figures for Joplin was Always Wright with 23 points. Gabe James led Francis Howell with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Joplin was Terrance Gibson (9).
