Recap: Kickapoo breezes by Troy Buchanan
Mar 17, 2023
Kickapoo breezed by Troy Buchanan 53-33 Friday at Missouri State University.Kickapoo (6-1) visits Staley on Saturday at 2 p.m. Troy Buchanan (25-6) visits Jackson on Saturday at 10 a.m.