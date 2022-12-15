 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Kingston triumphs over Grandview

Kingston triumphed over visiting Grandview 59-16 Thursday.

Kingston (2-1) will host Jefferson on Tuesday, January 3 at 6:30 p.m. Grandview (4-6) will host Marquand Zion on Friday at 6 p.m.

