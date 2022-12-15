Recap: Kingston triumphs over Grandview StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kingston triumphed over visiting Grandview 59-16 Thursday.Kingston (2-1) will host Jefferson on Tuesday, January 3 at 6:30 p.m. Grandview (4-6) will host Marquand Zion on Friday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-15-2022 Grandview Kingston STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular First-year coach Briscoe has Kirkwood off to a fast start Sam Briscoe knows the look. Binion named MVP as CBC rallies past Whitfield to claim Webster Classic crown WEBSTER GROVES – As Whitfield’s long-range shots fell and the deficit ballooned, Nassir Binion reverted back to practice. Simon shines as Whitfield beats Webster Groves, draws CBC in Webster Classic final WEBSTER GROVES — Nolan Simon knew what was coming Friday night. Rickman leads undefeated Borgia over Fort Zumwalt South in Warrior Classic final ST. CHARLES — Adam Rickman knew his team needed a boost to start the second half. Cardinal Ritter overwhelms Whitfield with depth, defense Nolan Simon spent his weekend scoring buckets in Webster Groves. Boys basketball notebook: Norm Stewart Classic tips off Thursday; CBC, Chaminade square off Friday The high school basketball fanatic’s fever dream that is the Norm Stewart Classic returns Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lomax delivers late as Francis Howell hands Parkway West its first loss ST. CHARLES — With the game hanging in the balance, Dwight Lomax Jr. knew he had to come through. MICDS rallies past St. Mary's as underclassmen come up big Marcus Coleman didn’t want to sit Wednesday night. Macke powers Wesclin over Red Bud in Cahokia Conference opener TRENTON — Seth Macke was a matchup nightmare Friday. Boys basketball season preview spotlight: Principia off to a stellar start in first season with Blossom at helm The Panthers are off to a fast start under their new coach and with some new faces in the lineup.