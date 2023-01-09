 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: KIPP St. Louis handily defeats Normandy

Brandon Grooms had a game-high 28 points to lead KIPP St. Louis to a 71-47 win over visiting Normandy Monday.

The Wolves were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for KIPP St. Louis was Javaughn Jones with 18 points. The leading rebounders for KIPP St. Louis were Javaughn Jones (9), Jabril McGee (8) and Lamont Spence (8).

KIPP St. Louis (12-2) goes on the road to play Centralia, Illinois on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Normandy (3-4) plays at Maplewood-RH on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

