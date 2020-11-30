 Skip to main content
Recap: KIPP St. Louis rolls past Grandview
Recap: KIPP St. Louis rolls past Grandview

Caleb Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead KIPP St. Louis past visiting Grandview 63-37 Monday.

KIPP St. Louis was seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Grandview hit six of 24 3s Also finishing in double figures for KIPP St. Louis were Demetrio Barlow (16), Larry Bentley (12) and Charles Owens (11). David Creath led the way for Grandview with 10 points.

KIPP St. Louis (1-0) travels to Miller Career on Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. Grandview (1-1) goes on the road to play Valley Caledonia on Thursday at 7 p.m.

