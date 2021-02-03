 Skip to main content
Recap: KIPP St. Louis slips past Orchard Farm
KIPP St. Louis slipped past Orchard Farm 45-44 Wednesday at Orchard Farm.

Joseph McLaurin led the way for Orchard Farm with 11 points.

KIPP St. Louis (4-7) visits Hancock on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Orchard Farm (8-8) will host Fox on Saturday at 2 p.m.

