Recap: KIPP St. Louis triumphs over Gateway Science Academy

KIPP St. Louis cruised to a 64-32 win over visiting Gateway Science Academy Wednesday.
KIPP St. Louis hit 19 of 34 field goal attempts compared to Gateway Science Academys seven of 22. Demetrio Barlow led KIPP St. Louis with 19 points, while Caleb Miller finished with 16 and Charles Owens added 15. Andre Jackson was the leading scorer for Gateway Science Academy with 14 points. The leading rebounder for KIPP St. Louis was Caleb Miller (8).
KIPP St. Louis (11-4) hosts Crystal City on Friday at 6 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (2-17) hosts St. Louis Patriots on Monday at 7:15 p.m.