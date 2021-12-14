 Skip to main content
Recap: Kirkwood beats Parkway Central
Kirkwood beat visiting Parkway Central 66-50 Tuesday.

Aidan Trawick was the leading scorer for Kirkwood with 24 points and Christian Hughes added 10. Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 14 points, while Christian Pollard finished with 13 and Brian Schenberg added 10.

Kirkwood (2-1) plays at Webster Groves on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Parkway Central (3-3) plays at home against Duchesne on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

