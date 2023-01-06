Recap: Kirkwood defeats Parkway West

Kirkwood defeated Parkway West 49-45 in overtime Friday at Parkway West.
Free throw shooting was key to the Pioneers win. Kirkwood connected on 19 of 29 attempts, while the Longhorns made just 11 of 17. Christian Hughes led Kirkwood with 18 points, while Javaris Moye finished with 11 and Evan Simon added 10. Tyler King led the way for Parkway West with 19 points and Brady Kuehl added 19.
Kirkwood (10-0) travels to Hazelwood Central on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Parkway West (8-4) will host Lafayette on Thursday at 7 p.m.