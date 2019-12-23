Recap: Kirkwood downs Hancock

Kirkwood got double-doubles from Landon Evans (21 points, 17 rebounds) and Will Lee (13 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Hancock 65-58 Monday.
The Pioneers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Kirkwood were Jackson Fortner (10) and Kannon Nesslage (10). Sam Richardson led Hancock with 19 points, while Jaylin Hunter finished with 14 and Jeremiah Williams added 11.
Kirkwood (2-2) plays at home against Parkway South on Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. Hancock (3-2) plays at home against Bayless on Tuesday, January 7 at 6:30 p.m.