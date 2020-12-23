 Skip to main content
Recap: Kirkwood handily defeats Trinity
Kirkwood handily defeated visiting Trinity 76-53 Wednesday.

Dwight Lomax led Trinity with 19 points, while Aaron Brady finished with 15 and Jordan Fulton added 12. The leading rebounder for Trinity was Jordan Fulton (9)

Kirkwood (4-1) hosts Ladue on Monday at 10 a.m. Trinity (0-5) travels to MICDS on Monday at noon.

