Recap: Kirkwood handily defeats Trinity

Kirkwood handily defeated visiting Trinity 76-53 Wednesday.
-
Vashon product Fletcher asked to step away from Kentucky basketball
-
MICDS stays unbeaten with victory against Lutheran St. Charles
-
South Iron hopes loss at Vashon helps lead to bigger wins down the road
-
Miller Career keeps on rolling with win over John Burroughs
-
St. Charles West knocks off Francis Howell Central for third consecutive win
Dwight Lomax led Trinity with 19 points, while Aaron Brady finished with 15 and Jordan Fulton added 12. The leading rebounder for Trinity was Jordan Fulton (9)
Kirkwood (4-1) hosts Ladue on Monday at 10 a.m. Trinity (0-5) travels to MICDS on Monday at noon.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.