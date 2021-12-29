Recap: Kirkwood topples Fort Zumwalt West

Kirkwood outlasted visiting Fort Zumwalt West 55-42 in overtime on Wednesday.
Christian Hughes led the way for Kirkwood with 17 points and Tate Drexler added 10. Raynard Horry led the way for Fort Zumwalt West with 16 points and Kyle Harris added 14.
Kirkwood (4-3) visits Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (3-5) plays at home against Holt on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
