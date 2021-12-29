 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Kirkwood topples Fort Zumwalt West
0 comments

Recap: Kirkwood topples Fort Zumwalt West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kirkwood outlasted visiting Fort Zumwalt West 55-42 in overtime on Wednesday.

Christian Hughes led the way for Kirkwood with 17 points and Tate Drexler added 10. Raynard Horry led the way for Fort Zumwalt West with 16 points and Kyle Harris added 14.

Kirkwood (4-3) visits Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (3-5) plays at home against Holt on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News