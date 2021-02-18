Recap: Kirkwood triumphs over Ritenour

Kirkwood triumphed over visiting Ritenour 73-36 Thursday.
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Boys basketball notebook: Missouri postseason takes on a different look amid pandemic; U. City, Summit into quarantine
-
Good sports colorful look in Triad's victory against Highland
-
Harris maintains hot hand as Marquette rolls past Parkway Central
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
Kannon Nesslage led the way for Kirkwood with 18 points and Will Lee added 10.
Kirkwood (17-5) plays at Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ritenour (0-3) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.