Recap: Kirkwood triumphs over Ritenour
Recap: Kirkwood triumphs over Ritenour

Kirkwood triumphed over visiting Ritenour 73-36 Thursday.

Kannon Nesslage led the way for Kirkwood with 18 points and Will Lee added 10.

Kirkwood (17-5) plays at Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ritenour (0-3) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Friday at 7 p.m.

