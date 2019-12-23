Recap: Ladue beats Fort Zumwalt West

Jaylen Boyd had 16 points and 10 rebounds to propel Ladue over visiting Fort Zumwalt West 57-41 Monday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Jaguars. Fort Zumwalt West could only hit on four of nine, while the Rams made 11 of 21. Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Evan Schneider (11) and Jack Steinbach (11). Christopher Kerr led the way for Fort Zumwalt West with 9 points and Keegan Ell added 8. Other leading rebounders for Ladue were Cole Miller (11) and Evan Schneider (8).
Ladue (4-1) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (2-5) plays at home against Holt on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m.