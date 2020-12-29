 Skip to main content
Recap: Ladue breezes by Trinity
Recap: Ladue breezes by Trinity

Jack Minkler notched 13 points and 10 rebounds to propel Ladue past visiting Trinity 80-61 Tuesday.

The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 23 shots. Other contributing scorers for Ladue were Jack Steinbach (18), Drake Frederic (11), Jackson Freeman (11), Trice Edwards (10) and Lorenzo McGray (10). Other leading rebounders for Ladue were Trice Edwards (8) and Domenic Fenoglio (8).

Ladue (4-2) visits St. Charles on Wednesday, January 6 at 7 p.m. Trinity (0-7) plays at Ladue on Tuesday, January 12 at 7:15 p.m.

