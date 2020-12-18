Recap: Ladue defeats Fort Zumwalt West

Jack Steinbach posted 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ladue past Fort Zumwalt West 53-47 Friday at Fort Zumwalt West.
Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Drake Frederic (13) and Jackson Freeman (12). The other leading rebounder for Ladue was Jack Minkler (12).
Ladue (3-0) travels to MICDS on Saturday, December 26 at 4 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (0-4) travels to Duchesne on Monday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.