Recap: Ladue defeats Holt
Jack Steinbach had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ladue past Holt 40-36 Friday at Holt.

Also finishing in double figures for Ladue was Drake Frederic with 15 points.

Ladue (9-5) plays at home against Kirkwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Holt (5-11) hosts Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

