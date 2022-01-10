 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Ladue downs Francis Howell Central
Jaylen Swinney notched 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ladue over visiting Francis Howell Central 58-49 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Ladue was Jack Steinbach with 17 points. Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 19 points and Traveon Williams added 13.

Ladue (9-3) plays at home against St. Dominic on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (3-9) will host Washington on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

