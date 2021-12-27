Recap: Ladue downs Kirkwood

Jaylen Swinney had a game-high 27 points to lead Ladue to a 65-57 win over visiting Kirkwood Monday.
The Rams hit 12 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Pioneers made four of six. Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Jack Steinbach (12) and Fischer Thompson (12). Christian Hughes led Kirkwood with 15 points, while Kellen Rhimes finished with 14 and Aidan Trawick added 10.
Ladue (7-1) plays at Parkway Central on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (3-3) visits Lafayette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
