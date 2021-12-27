 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ladue downs Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Ladue downs Kirkwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jaylen Swinney had a game-high 27 points to lead Ladue to a 65-57 win over visiting Kirkwood Monday.

The Rams hit 12 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Pioneers made four of six. Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Jack Steinbach (12) and Fischer Thompson (12). Christian Hughes led Kirkwood with 15 points, while Kellen Rhimes finished with 14 and Aidan Trawick added 10.

Ladue (7-1) plays at Parkway Central on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (3-3) visits Lafayette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News