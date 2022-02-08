 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Ladue downs Mehlville

Ladue downed Mehlville 51-42 Tuesday at Mehlville.

Eric Ohmer was the leading scorer for Mehlville with 13 points.

Ladue (12-8) plays at home against Lafayette on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Mehlville (8-11) visits Parkway Central on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

