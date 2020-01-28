Recap: Ladue downs Webster Groves

Ladue downed Webster Groves 54-47 Tuesday at Webster Groves.
Matt Enright led the way for Webster Groves with 13 points.
Ladue (11-5) plays at home against Eureka on Thursday. Webster Groves (12-6) travels to Jennings on Friday at 7 p.m.
