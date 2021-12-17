Recap: Ladue gets by Fort Zumwalt West

Ladue got by visiting Fort Zumwalt West 52-49 Friday.
-
Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Undersized Webster Groves holds off stellar Staley to win Webster Classic
-
Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Eureka past Hazelwood Central in conference opener
Jackson Freeman led Ladue with 12 points, while Jack Steinbach finished with 11 and Jaylen Swinney added 10. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Jaylen Swinney (9).
Ladue (5-1) hosts Parkway South on Thursday at noon. Fort Zumwalt West (2-3) hosts Holt on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.