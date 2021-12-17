 Skip to main content
Recap: Ladue gets by Fort Zumwalt West
Ladue got by visiting Fort Zumwalt West 52-49 Friday.

Jackson Freeman led Ladue with 12 points, while Jack Steinbach finished with 11 and Jaylen Swinney added 10. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Jaylen Swinney (9).

Ladue (5-1) hosts Parkway South on Thursday at noon. Fort Zumwalt West (2-3) hosts Holt on Tuesday, January 4 at 6:30 p.m.

