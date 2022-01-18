Recap: Ladue gets by Orchard Farm

Jaylen Swinney posted 10 points and 12 rebounds to propel Ladue past visiting Orchard Farm 57-54 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Jack Steinbach (17) and Jackson Freeman (12). Brady Wolf led Orchard Farm with 20 points, while Tyler Spaeth finished with 14 and Bryce Westerfield added 10.
Ladue (10-5) plays at Parkway West on Friday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (12-4) plays at home against Medicine and Bioscience on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
