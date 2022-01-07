Recap: Ladue gets by Parkway Central

Ladue got by Parkway Central 56-53 Friday at Parkway Central.
-
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Jack Steinbach was the leading scorer for Ladue with 20 points. Oliver Kokal was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 22 points and Christian Pollard added 12.
Ladue (8-3) hosts Francis Howell Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Parkway Central (7-6) visits Summit on Thursday at 7 p.m.
