Recap: Ladue rolls past STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley

Jack Steinbach had 19 points and 10 assists to propel Ladue past visiting STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 75-47 Wednesday.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 16 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Ladue were Piersson Calvert (14), Myles Gilder (11) and Jaylen Swinney (11). The leading rebounder for Ladue was Jaylen Swinney (9).
Ladue (2-0) visits St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (0-2) goes on the road to play Medicine and Bioscience on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.