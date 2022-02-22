 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Ladue topples Lutheran St. Charles

Ladue toppled visiting Lutheran St. Charles 57-44 Tuesday.

Jack Steinbach was the leading scorer for Ladue with 13 points and Dwayne Foley added 10.

Lutheran St. Charles (12-11) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

