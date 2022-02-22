Recap: Ladue topples Lutheran St. Charles

Ladue toppled visiting Lutheran St. Charles 57-44 Tuesday.
Jack Steinbach was the leading scorer for Ladue with 13 points and Dwayne Foley added 10.
Lutheran St. Charles (12-11) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
The Wildcats have won 16 games in a row and ended the Wolverines' 20-game home win streak.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Larry Hughes Jr. wasn’t eating at the golden arches Friday night, but he was going to have a happy meal.
CBC senior point guard Rob Martin scored 22 points as the Cadets overcame early foul trouble to beat SLUH for the seventh consecutive time. CBC hosts Chaminade to close out the regular season on Friday.
CREVE COEUR — Brian Taylor has learned to let the game come to him.
Granite City's strong season will send it into the postseason on a high note.
Adam Painter walked out of the locker room and took a long, final look at the scoreboard.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — The Columbia High boys basketball team, with just one senior on its roster, is looking forward to a bright future.
CREVE COEUR — History hangs on the walls at Chaminade’s Athletictron.
WENTZVILLE — Given a second chance, Raynard Horry was not going to come up empty again.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (17-6)22. East St. Louis (21-5)33. Chaminade (17-5)14. De Smet (15-7)…
