Jack Steinbach led Ladue with 17 points, while Sam Goellner finished with 13 and Jaylen Swinney added 13. Donovan Sparks led Francis Howell with 15 points and Jeremiah Poniewaz added 11.

Ladue (8-3) plays at home against Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell (6-5) goes on the road to play Webster Groves on Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m.