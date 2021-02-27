 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Ladue tops Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Ladue tops Kirkwood

  • 0

Ladue topped Kirkwood 58-48 Saturday at Kirkwood.

The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 14 shots. Jack Steinbach led Ladue with 15 points, while Drake Frederic finished with 13 and Jackson Freeman added 11. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Jack Steinbach (9).

Ladue (13-8) plays at Chaminade on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports