Recap: Ladue tops Kirkwood

Ladue topped Kirkwood 58-48 Saturday at Kirkwood.
The Rams were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 14 shots. Jack Steinbach led Ladue with 15 points, while Drake Frederic finished with 13 and Jackson Freeman added 11. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Jack Steinbach (9).
Ladue (13-8) plays at Chaminade on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
