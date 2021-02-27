Recap: Lafayette breezes by Parkway South

Lafayette breezed by visiting Parkway South 83-64 Saturday.
The leading scorers for Lafayette were Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (15), Drew Behl (14), Matt Jones (14) and Sam Murray (10). The leading scorers for Parkway South were Rhyan Shanklin (16), Tristan Brand (13), Evan Renz (12) and Carlos Henderson (10).
Lafayette (13-13) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
