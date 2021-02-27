 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette breezes by Parkway South
Lafayette breezed by visiting Parkway South 83-64 Saturday.

The leading scorers for Lafayette were Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (15), Drew Behl (14), Matt Jones (14) and Sam Murray (10). The leading scorers for Parkway South were Rhyan Shanklin (16), Tristan Brand (13), Evan Renz (12) and Carlos Henderson (10).

Lafayette (13-13) plays at Eureka on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

