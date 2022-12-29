 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lafayette defeats De Smet

Lafayette defeated De Smet 54-49 Thursday at Maryville University.

Free throw shooting was key to the Lancers win. Lafayette connected on 18 of 29 attempts, while the Spartans made just nine of 15. Matt Haefner led Lafayette with 22 points, while Logan Minton finished with 10 and John Renken added 10. Riley Massey led De Smet with 13 points and Patrick Origliasso added 11.

Lafayette (4-6) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. De Smet (7-2) goes on the road to play CBC on Friday, January 6 at 6 p.m.

