Lafayette trailed by 14 at halftime and 31 after three quarters but rallied for a 68-63 win over Parkway South Wednesday.

Eddie Ahearn led Parkway South with 19 points, while Jaylen Calloway finished with 19 and Demonte Hurt added 17. The leading rebounder for Parkway South was Demonte Hurt (9)

Lafayette (15-12) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Friday at 5:30 p.m.