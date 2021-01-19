Recap: Lafayette downs Lindbergh

Lafayette downed Lindbergh 55-46 Tuesday at Lindbergh.
Drew Byous led Lafayette with 18 points, while Drew Behl finished with 13 and Aidan Rosen-McGinnis added 12. Carter Knuckles led the way for Lindbergh with 13 points and Mason Ribble added 13.
Lafayette (5-9) plays at Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (4-9) visits Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
