Recap: Lafayette handily defeats Mehlville
Recap: Lafayette handily defeats Mehlville

Lafayette handily defeated visiting Mehlville 65-42 Friday.

Jack Clark led Lafayette with 13 points, while Drake Hueckel finished with 13 and Matt Haefner added 11. Eric Ohmer led the way for Mehlville with 13 points.

Lafayette (10-12) hosts Parkway Central on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Mehlville (5-15) plays at Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

