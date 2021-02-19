Recap: Lafayette handily defeats Mehlville

Lafayette handily defeated visiting Mehlville 65-42 Friday.
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
-
Pickett takes his chance, lifts Belleville East to OT win against Belleville West
-
Back at full strength, Webster Groves knocks off Francis Howell Central
-
Good sports colorful look in Triad's victory against Highland
Jack Clark led Lafayette with 13 points, while Drake Hueckel finished with 13 and Matt Haefner added 11. Eric Ohmer led the way for Mehlville with 13 points.
Lafayette (10-12) hosts Parkway Central on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Mehlville (5-15) plays at Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.