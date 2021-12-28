 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette rolls past McCluer North
Lafayette rolled past McCluer North 82-53 Tuesday at Lafayette.

Matt Jones led Lafayette with 21 points, while Matt Haefner finished with 16 and Jack Clark added 10. Justin Hatten led the way for McCluer North with 17 points.

Lafayette (5-3) plays at home against Kirkwood on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. McCluer North (1-10) plays at home against Mehlville on Tuesday, January 11 at 7 p.m.

