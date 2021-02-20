Recap: Lafayette topples Parkway Central

Lafayette toppled visiting Parkway Central 57-44 Saturday.
Drake Hueckel led the way for Lafayette with 15 points and PJ Rogan added 14. Oliver Kokal led the way for Parkway Central with 17 points and Joe Siervo added 13.
Lafayette (11-12) hosts Ritenour on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Parkway Central (6-14) travels to Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
