Recap: Lafayette triumphs over Parkway South

Lafayette cruised to a 81-48 win over Parkway South Friday at Parkway South.
The Lancers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Drew Byous led Lafayette with 12 points, while Pernell Garner finished with 11 and Matt Jones added 11. Evan Renz led the way for Parkway South with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Lafayette was Drake Hueckel (8). The leading rebounder for Parkway South was Eddie Ahearn (8)
Lafayette (6-9) plays at Hazelwood Central on Monday at 6 p.m. Parkway South (1-13) travels to De Smet on Monday at 4:30 p.m.