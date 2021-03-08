 Skip to main content
Recap: Lebanon, Illinois defeats First Baptist
Chase White notched 15 points and 10 rebounds to propel Lebanon, Illinois over First Baptist 45-40 Monday at First Baptist.

Ahman Terrell also contributed 9 points to Lebanon, Illinois's win. The other leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Andrew Schulte (9).

Lebanon, Illinois (4-8) will host Marissa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

