Recap: Lebanon, Illinois defeats First Baptist

Chase White notched 15 points and 10 rebounds to propel Lebanon, Illinois over First Baptist 45-40 Monday at First Baptist.
Ahman Terrell also contributed 9 points to Lebanon, Illinois's win. The other leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Andrew Schulte (9).
Lebanon, Illinois (4-8) will host Marissa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
