Recap: Lebanon, Illinois gets by Valmeyer

Lebanon, Illinois got by visiting Valmeyer 56-53 Thursday.
The Greyhounds made 20 of 27 free throws (74 percent), while the Pirates sank 9-13 (69 percent). Joshua Fairlie led the way for Lebanon, Illinois with 18 points and Chase White added 17. Jacob Rowold led the way for Valmeyer with 17 points. The leading rebounder for Lebanon, Illinois was Ahman Terrell (10).
Lebanon, Illinois (5-9) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Saturday at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (8-6) plays at home against Waterloo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.