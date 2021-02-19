 Skip to main content
Recap: Lebanon, Illinois triumphs over First Baptist
Recap: Lebanon, Illinois triumphs over First Baptist

Andrew Schulte had 11 points and 12 rebounds to propel Lebanon, Illinois past visiting First Baptist 64-33 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Lebanon, Illinois were Chase White (24) and Joshua Fairlie (10).

Lebanon, Illinois (1-2) goes on the road to play Marissa on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

