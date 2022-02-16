 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Francis Howell Central

  • 0

Liberty (Wentzville) beat visiting Francis Howell Central 66-49 Wednesday.

The Eagles were outstanding from the free throw line making 24 of 29 (83 percent). The Spartans made only eight of 10 from the line. The leading scorers for Liberty (Wentzville) were Carter Ashby (17), David Richard (13), Alex Fillner (11) and Jaden Betton (10). Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 17 points and Traveon Williams added 12.

Liberty (Wentzville) (14-7) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Friday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (7-15) plays at home against Timberland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News