Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Francis Howell Central

The Eagles were outstanding from the free throw line making 24 of 29 (83 percent). The Spartans made only eight of 10 from the line. The leading scorers for Liberty (Wentzville) were Carter Ashby (17), David Richard (13), Alex Fillner (11) and Jaden Betton (10). Adam Painter led the way for Francis Howell Central with 17 points and Traveon Williams added 12.