Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) defeats Fort Zumwalt East

Liberty (Wentzville) fell behind Fort Zumwalt East 35-33 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 50-44 win Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Lions loss to Liberty (Wentzville). The Lions made only 5-11 (45 percent), while Liberty (Wentzville) connected on 20 of 29. The leading scorers for Liberty (Wentzville) were Gabe McCrary (13), Cooper Swift (12), Peyton Vieliuf (12) and Jaden Betton (11). Jacob York was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 16 points and Xavier Jackson added 12.
Liberty (Wentzville) (1-8) plays at Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (3-9) hosts Timberland on Friday at 7 p.m.