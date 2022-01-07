Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) defeats Francis Howell North

Liberty (Wentzville) defeated Francis Howell North 51-45 Friday at Francis Howell North.
Paul Campoverde led the way for Francis Howell North with 14 points.
Liberty (Wentzville) (7-3) will host Lafayette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-10) visits Westminster on Monday at 8 p.m.
