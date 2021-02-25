Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) downs Fort Zumwalt East

Liberty (Wentzville) downed visiting Fort Zumwalt East 51-42 Thursday.
-
Lift For Life boys make history by rallying past DuBourg for first district crown
-
Boys basketball notebook: McCluer North earns top seed; Kirkwood rolls Francis Howell
-
St. Charles West completes gauntlet to earn share of GAC North title
-
De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak
-
Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster
Gabe McCrary led Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points, while Jaden Betton finished with 12 and Nate Bobikiewicz added 10.
Liberty (Wentzville) (7-10) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (6-12) plays at home against Bowling Green on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.