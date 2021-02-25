 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) downs Fort Zumwalt East
Liberty (Wentzville) downed visiting Fort Zumwalt East 51-42 Thursday.

Gabe McCrary led Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points, while Jaden Betton finished with 12 and Nate Bobikiewicz added 10.

Liberty (Wentzville) (7-10) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (6-12) plays at home against Bowling Green on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

