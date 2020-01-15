Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) downs Francis Howell North

Liberty (Wentzville) downed Francis Howell North 60-53 Wednesday at Francis Howell North.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Knights loss to Liberty (Wentzville). The Knights made only 4-10 (40 percent), while Liberty (Wentzville) connected on 14 of 24. Peyton Vieliuf led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 17 points and Gabe McCrary added 15. Sterling Jones was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with 24 points.
Liberty (Wentzville) (2-8) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-11) goes on the road to play Holt on Friday at 7 p.m.