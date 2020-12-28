Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) downs Parkway South

Liberty (Wentzville) fell behind visiting Parkway South 40-37 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 63-54 win Monday.
The Eagles made 18 of 26 free throws (69 percent), while the Patriots sank 7-8 (88 percent). Nate Bobikiewicz led Liberty (Wentzville) with 22 points, while Jaden Betton finished with 17 and Gabe McCrary added 15. Ethan Hetzler led the way for Parkway South with 11 points.
Liberty (Wentzville) (1-3) hosts Parkway Central on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Parkway South (0-9) travels to Clayton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.