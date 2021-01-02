 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Clayton
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Clayton

Liberty (Wentzville) toppled Clayton 53-40 Saturday at Clayton.

Ethan Fauss was the leading scorer for Clayton with 12 points.

Liberty (Wentzville) (2-4) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Clayton (1-3) hosts Parkway West on Saturday, January 16 at 6 p.m.

