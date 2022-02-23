 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Bowling Green

Liberty (Wentzville) topped Bowling Green 50-38 Wednesday at Bowling Green.

Carter Ashby was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 12 points and Nate Bobikiewicz added 12.

Bowling Green (6-6) travels to Winfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

