Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) tops Bowling Green

Liberty (Wentzville) topped Bowling Green 50-38 Wednesday at Bowling Green.
Carter Ashby was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 12 points and Nate Bobikiewicz added 12.
Bowling Green (6-6) travels to Winfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty (Wentzville) topped Bowling Green 50-38 Wednesday at Bowling Green.
Carter Ashby was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with 12 points and Nate Bobikiewicz added 12.
Bowling Green (6-6) travels to Winfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Wildcats have won 16 games in a row and ended the Wolverines' 20-game home win streak.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Larry Hughes Jr. wasn’t eating at the golden arches Friday night, but he was going to have a happy meal.
A year after it canceled its season, the North County Christian boys basketball team is a state champion.
CBC senior point guard Rob Martin scored 22 points as the Cadets overcame early foul trouble to beat SLUH for the seventh consecutive time. CBC hosts Chaminade to close out the regular season on Friday.
Granite City's strong season will send it into the postseason on a high note.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — The Columbia High boys basketball team, with just one senior on its roster, is looking forward to a bright future.
Jayden Nicholson was off to have his head examined Tuesday night.
WENTZVILLE — Given a second chance, Raynard Horry was not going to come up empty again.
CREVE COEUR — History hangs on the walls at Chaminade’s Athletictron.
ST. CHARLES — Ryan Schwendeman knows his days on the basketball court are quickly drawing to a close, so he's savoring every moment.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.